AP sources: Panthers add XFL's Walker, trade Allen

With Allen gone, the only returner is Will Grier, the team's third-round pick last season who went 0-2 as a starter as a rookie.

Walker joins the Panthers on the first day that XFL players were allowed to sign with NFL teams.

Both Walker and Whitehead played college football at Temple under new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

The 25-year-old Walker was one of the stars of the XFL and a leading MVP candidate, throwing for 1,338 yards with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions while leading the Roughnecks to a 5-0 start before the league canceled its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While playing under Rhule at Temple, Walker threw for 10,668 yards in four seasons with 74 touchdowns and 44 interceptions before finishing in 2017. He has spent parts of the past three seasons on the Colts practice squad, but has never played a regular-season down in the NFL.

"Couldn't be happier for @XFLRoughnecks PJ Walker," Roughnecks director of pro personnel Randy Mueller said on Twitter. "Love to see guys bet on themselves and be rewarded. Easy to root for good people."