AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Ohio State moves up to 3

Indiana jumped into The Associated Press college football poll Sunday after pulling off the weekend's most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.
Clemson remained a rock-solid No. 1 and Alabama was No. 2. The Tigers received 52 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the remaining 10.
Ohio State leaped two spots after easily dispatching Nebraska as the Big Ten Conference kicked off its pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season.
No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia each slipped a spot behind the Buckeyes.
Indiana pulled off a stunner in overtime to jump into the rankings, beating then-No. 8 Penn State to earn the program's first victory against a team ranked in the AP top 10 since 1987.
The Hoosiers snapped a 25-year absence from the poll last season but stayed there only one week.
Indiana has its best ranking since 1993, when it also reached No. 17. With Rutgers coming up next week, the Hoosiers might see a longer stay in the poll than last year. Then again, the Scarlet Knights won their opener, too.
Penn State slipped 10 spots to No. 18 after losing to the Hoosiers for just the second time in 24 meetings since joining the Big Ten.
What's up with Ohio State moving past Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish had their most impressive victory of the season, against Pittsburgh?
Remember, the Buckeyes were No. 2 in the preseason and a close second to No. 1 Clemson.
When the Big Ten postponed its fall season, Ohio State and the rest of the conference's teams became ineligible for inclusion in the rankings.
Then the Big Ten decided to play in the fall after all and those teams became eligible again. But some voters decided they would wait until teams played before being considered for inclusion.
That held back the Buckeyes and some other Big Ten teams for a few weeks. Now that all the voters are including Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, et al., those teams got an extra boost this week.
Wisconsin moved up five spots to No. 9, appearing on every ballot for the first time since returning to the rankings three polls ago. No. 13 Michigan also moved up five spots, though the Wolverines got a bounce from an impressive victory at Minnesota.
