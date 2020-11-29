AP Top 25: No. 1 Alabama leads locked-in top 8 for 4th week

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.

The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and are followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson.

Southeastern Conference teams Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively. Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth.

The changes in the poll came after that, with Miami inching up to No. 9 and Indiana returning to the top 10.

Oregon's first loss of the season knocked the Ducks out of the top 10, dropping them 12 spots to No. 21.

Poll points

The Crimson Tide have now been ranked for 209 consecutive AP polls, matching Florida's run from 1990-2002 under Steve Spurrier for the third-longest streak in the history of the rankings.

Florida State is second at 211 straight poll appearances from 1989-2001. With two games against losing teams left on Alabama's schedule, the Tide are likely to catch Bobby Bowden's Seminoles before the SEC championship game on Dec. 19.

In and out