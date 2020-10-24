AP Top 25 Takeaways: Heisman race begins as Fields enters

Franklin's been one of the best coaches in the country, though he does draw some criticism for handling of late-game situations.

Whether that's always fair is debatable. In this case, no doubt Penn State blew the end-game. Franklin said he went over the do-not-score scenario with his offense, but clearly not enough.

And really Penn State didn't even need to run a play. Four quarterback kneel downs from the IU 14 would have given Indiana about 15 seconds to get into field-goal position with no timeouts.

Then in OT, Allen went for and the win to break a 42-game losing streak against Top 10 teams.

"We've been close, and I'm sick and tired of being close," Allen told reporters. "In my gut, it seemed like the right thing to do."

The Nittany Lions are now staring at an 0-2 start with Ohio State coming to Happy Valley next week.

Winning with defense

Just when the SEC looked as if it was turning into the Big 12, the best team in the conference known for wide-open offense and suspect tackling is doing it with the defense.

No. 6 Oklahoma State remained the only unbeaten team in the Big 12, grinding down No. 17 Iowa State.