Area venues 10/8/20

Bloomington-Normal
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 8, The Bygones; Oct. 22, The Unemployed Architects; Nov. 5, Robert Brown Band; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Halloween Hoopla 2020 Style, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, advance tickets only; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday through October, downtown square; Grab & Go Outdoor Market; guidelines at downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; currently closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; The Show Must Go On series, "[Title of Show]," livestream performances Nov. 5-8; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; season postponed; radio production of “ The War of the Worlds,” broadcast at 8 p.m. Oct. 30, on WGLT, at 89.1 FM or stream at WGLT.org; or WCBU, at 89.9 FM or WCBU.org; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709.
Illinois Wesleyan School of Theatre Arts; Fall 2020 season streamed productions; “Mary Jane,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24, 2 p.m. Oct. 25; “Chess, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22; $12-25; www.iwu.edu/theatre/season; 309-556-3232.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Sunday at Six recital series, virtual performances on YouTube channel, Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Dec. 20; ilsymphony.org.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; open as restaurant, info at thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; Vermillion Players production; no events currently scheduled; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; outdoor events at Live @ Five Points Outdoor Event Space; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Roctober with Capt. Quirk, for age 21+, $5-7; 3 p.m. Oct. 11, "From Broadway to the Stars" by Prairie Wind Ensemble and Friends, on patio, bring lawn chairs; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; all public, in-person performances canceled for fall; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
