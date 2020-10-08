Area venues 10/8/20

Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 8, The Bygones; Oct. 22, The Unemployed Architects; Nov. 5, Robert Brown Band; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Halloween Hoopla 2020 Style, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, advance tickets only; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday through October, downtown square; Grab & Go Outdoor Market; guidelines at downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; currently closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; The Show Must Go On series, "[Title of Show]," livestream performances Nov. 5-8; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.