Area venues 11/12/20

Wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen's "A Life in the Wild" exhibit is on display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum through Saturday. Mangelsen will appear live during a Zoom event at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday.

 PEORIA RIVERFRONT MUSEUM

Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Dec. 3-6, Jammies & Jingles 2020 Style, $10-15; register at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21, Thanksgiving Farmers Market, Grossinger Motors Arena; face mask and clear bags policies in effect; downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; currently closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayerswww.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; season postponed; radio production of "The Gift of the Magi," broadcast at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, on WGLT, at 89.1 FM or stream at WGLT.org; or WCBU, at 89.9 FM or WCBU.org; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709.

Illinois Wesleyan School of Theatre Arts; Fall 2020 season streamed productions; “Chess," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22; $12-25; www.iwu.edu/theatre/season; 309-556-3232.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Sunday at Six recital series, hosted live on YouTube channel, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 15, with Nick Adams, bass; https://go.evvnt.com/689258-0; also Dec. 6, Dec. 20; ilsymphony.org.

Central Illinois

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; “Abraham Lincoln in Song” with folk musician and folklorist Chris Vallillo, 7 p.m. Nov. 18, live on Facebook, www.facebook.com/PontiacEagle; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; all public, in-person performances canceled for fall; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

