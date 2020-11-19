Area venues 11/19/20

Bloomington-Normal
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed, see website for special events and resources; Jammies & Jingles 2020 Style, sold out, waitlist only; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; currently closed; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; "The Show Must Go On" episodes 1 and 2, at www.youtube.com/user/CommunityPlayers; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Clover Lawn Museum Shop open; 5-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18, Victorian Christmas, $10, advance ticket purchase required; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21, Thanksgiving Farmers Market, Grossinger Motors Arena; face mask and clear bags policies in effect, small clutch purses and empty reusable bags allowed; downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; regular season postponed; radio production of "The Gift of the Magi," broadcast at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, on WGLT, at 89.1 FM or stream at WGLT.org; or WCBU, at 89.9 FM or WCBU.org; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709.
Illinois Wesleyan School of Theatre Arts; Fall 2020 season streamed productions; “Chess," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22; $12-25; www.iwu.edu/theatre/season; 309-556-3232.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Sunday at Six recital series, hosted live on YouTube channel, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6, with ISO percussion ensemble; also Dec. 20; ilsymphony.org.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; $5-7 admission; 5-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, Wild Lights at the Zoo; free, members; $5, nonmembers; reservations at 309-434-2250.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; all public, in-person performances canceled for fall; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center; box office closed; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
