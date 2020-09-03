Area venues

Peoria Riverfront Museum; outdoor theater screen showing:“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 8 p.m. Sept. 3; “Breakfast At Tiffany’s,” 8 p.m. Sept. 10; “Singin’ In The Rain,” 8 pm. Sept. 17; “Casablanca,” 8 p.m. Sept. 24; and “Ghost Busters,” 8 p.m. Oct. 1; $5-7.50; wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen live Zoom event, “Thomas D. Mangelsen, A Life in the Wild | LIVE Zoom Conversation,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 in partnership with Wildlife Prairie Park; to register contact hplacko@peoriariverfrontmuseum.org. For more information about the event or about the museum, visit RiverfrontMuseum.org or call 309-686-7000.