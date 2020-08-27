Area venues

Bloomington-Normal
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org ; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Oct. 3, Pushcart Derby; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, downtown square; Grab & Go Outdoor Market; guidelines at downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; upcoming shows, rescheduled from spring, tickets for prior dates honored; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; current season auditions and shows postponed; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; season postponed; radio production of “ The War of the Worlds” in October; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; virtual performances; ISO Encore Series: Around the Town Concert: Woodwinds & Wine; 4 p.m. Aug. 29, Wentworth Homestead, Downs; reservations required, email anicol@ilsymphony.org; free; ilsymphony.org.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; Vermillion Players production; no events currently scheduled; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; outdoor events at Live @ Five Points Outdoor Event Space; Aug. 28, Pops Concert: Prairie Wind Ensemble; free; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; all public, in-person performances canceled for fall; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center, box office closed; next scheduled event, Oct. 9; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
