Area venues

Bloomington-Normal
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Summer Virtual Concert Series; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays via artsblooming.org; Aug. 6, Disorganizer; Aug. 13, Dan Burke Quintet; free; artsblooming.org ; 309-434-2777.
Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Sept. 18, Doctors in Concert, virtual fundraiser; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, downtown square; Grab & Go Outdoor Market; guidelines at downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; upcoming shows, rescheduled from spring, tickets for prior dates honored; Aug. 15, Alejandro Escovedo; Sept. 10, Carly Pearce, sold out; Sept. 11, Blunts and Blondes; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; current season auditions and shows postponed; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; next scheduled event Aug. 29, Guns N’ Hoses Hockey; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; season postponed; radio production of “ The War of the Worlds” in October; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; virtual performances; 7 p.m. Aug. 14, on WILL-FM 90.9 or will.illinois.edu; ISO Encore Series: Amazing Alleluias; featuring Awet Andemicael.
Central Illinois
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; Vermillion Players production; no events currently scheduled; 815-844-1187.
Krannert Center, Urbana, no performances announced for upcoming season; krannertcenter.com/; Krannert Art Museum, currently closed to the public, updates and virtual events at www.facebook.com/kamillinois/.
Peoria Civic Center, box office closed; next scheduled event, Oct. 9; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
