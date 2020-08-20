You have permission to edit this article.
Area venues
Area venues

Children started the New Year off playing together during Noon Year's Eve festivities Dec. 31, 2019, at the Children's Discovery Museum. Events at the museum are on hold for now during the shutdown.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; artsblooming.org ; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Oct. 3, Pushcart Derby; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, downtown square; Grab & Go Outdoor Market; guidelines at downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; upcoming shows, rescheduled from spring, tickets for prior dates honored; Sept. 10, Carly Pearce, sold out; Sept. 11, Blunts and Blondes; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; current season auditions and shows postponed; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; season postponed; radio production of “ The War of the Worlds” in October; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; virtual performances; ISO Encore Series: Around the Town Concert: Woodwinds & Wine; 4 p.m. Aug. 29, Wentworth Homestead, Downs; reservations required, email anicol@ilsymphony.org; free; ilsymphony.org.

Central Illinois

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; Vermillion Players production; no events currently scheduled; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; outdoor events at Live @ Five Points Outdoor Event Space; upcoming Aug. 21, Black Velvet; Aug. 28, Pops Concert: Prairie Wind Ensemble; free; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; all public, in-person performances canceled for fall; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, box office closed; next scheduled event, Oct. 9; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

 

