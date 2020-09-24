Area venues

Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, eight concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 24, Mixtape Mayhem; Oct. 8, The Bygones; Oct. 22, The Unemployed Architects; Nov. 5, Robert Brown Band; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Day of Play Your Way, Sept. 26, Play Packs available 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 24-25, CDM Discover More Store, 8 a.m.-noon, drive-through pickup, Trail East Parking Lot, while supplies last; Halloween Hoopla 2020 Style, Oct. 29-Nov. 1; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday through October, downtown square; Grab & Go Outdoor Market; guidelines at downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; upcoming shows, rescheduled from spring, tickets for prior dates honored; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.