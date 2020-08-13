You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area venues
0 comments

Area venues

  • 0
080620-blm-lif-1market.JPG

Amanda Lingenfelter, a worker at Cook Farm in Bloomington, examined produce as customers shopped in the open air Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, Saturday on June 13, 2020. It was the first day the market was officially open to tents on the street as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Summer Virtual Concert Series; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays via artsblooming.org; Aug. 13, Dan Burke Quintet; free; artsblooming.org ; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum; 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; closed; Sept. 18, Doctors in Concert, virtual fundraiser; Oct. 3, Pushcart Derby; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, downtown square; Grab & Go Outdoor Market; guidelines at downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; upcoming shows, rescheduled from spring, tickets for prior dates honored; Aug. 15, Alejandro Escovedo; Sept. 10, Carly Pearce, sold out; Sept. 11, Blunts and Blondes; thecastletheatre.com; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; current season auditions and shows postponed; www.communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; box office closed; next scheduled event Aug. 29, Guns N’ Hoses Hockey; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, 1 Normal Plaza, Normal; season postponed; radio production of “ The War of the Worlds” in October; heartlandtheatre.org; 309-452-8709.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; virtual performances; ISO Encore Series: Amazing Alleluias, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, on WILL-FM 90.9 or will.illinois.edu; and Around the Town Concert: Woodwinds & Wine; 4 p.m. Aug. 29, Wentworth Homestead, Downs; free; ilsymphony.org.

Central Illinois

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; Vermillion Players production; no events currently scheduled; 815-844-1187.

Krannert Center, Urbana; no performances announced for upcoming season; krannertcenter.com; Krannert Art Museum, currently closed to the public, updates and virtual events at www.facebook.com/kamillinois/.

Peoria Civic Center, box office closed; next scheduled event, Oct. 9; www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office closed; shows postponed; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; Vermilion Players production; no events currently scheduled; pontiaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News