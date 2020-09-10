Area venues

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bloomington-Normal

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; closed; Fall Virtual Concert Series, eight concerts streamed at artsblooming.org; all at 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 17, Dan Hubbard Band; Sept. 24, Mixtape Mayhem; Oct. 8, The Bygones; Oct. 22, The Unemployed Architects; Nov. 5, Robert Brown Band; Nov. 19, Stone and Snow; Dec. 3, Shuga Beatz; Dec. 17, Soft Spoken; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.