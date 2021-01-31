Arenado can reach new heights with Cardinals as he helps them regain heavyweight status

Many have said the California product's dream is to one day play for the Dodgers, but let's see if he still feels that way after playing in St. Louis. One way for the Cardinals to increase their chances of keeping Arenado long term, of course, would be to use the time between now and the start of spring training to make a strengthened team even stronger.

That’s the other great part of the trade, as if there needed to be another great part. It did not seem to do much to dent the Cardinals now, or in the future, at least as best as we can tell today.

The Rockies’ priority to dump cash seems to have freed the Cardinals from including any of their most prized prospects in the deal. Another way to look at it?

The trade is being skewered in Colorado, because the Rockies paid, potentially up to $50 million, to send a star player away in a deal that did not net any of the Cardinals' top prospects.

The details will gain clarity soon enough. The big picture is most important now.

The Cardinals have secured one of baseball’s best players entering his age-30 season, not after it. They withstood blows from the COVID-19 pandemic on the field and at the stadium gates and refused to let the virus convince them to take a season off.