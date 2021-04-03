Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn

UConn had four early turnovers and missed its first five shots before Bueckers made a 3-pointer to settle the offense, but only temporarily. McDonald, opened the game with a 3-pointer, made another two minutes later, and scored eight as the Wildcats led 16-10 after the first quarter.

"I think we came out with the wrong mentality. I thought we thought it was going to be easy, I guess, and we got flustered," Williams said. "They had great ball pressure, it wasn't like anything we've seen before this season. And we just couldn't get in a flow offensively."

McDonald pumped in two more from long range in the second quarter and the Wildcats led 32-22 at halftime. Bueckers was struggling to get any looks at the basket and finished the half with just four shots and three points.

McDonald cooled off in the third with just two points on two free throws. But she delivered big points late, and her 3-point play in the final four minutes of the fourth put Arizona up by 10.

Auriemma, who has coached the national player of the year 12 times at UConn, gushed over McDonald's performance.

"Aari McDonald, I said going into the game that I don't think we've had to play against a guard as good as she is, and she proved it tonight. She just dominated the entire game, start to finish," he said.