Army beats Navy 15-0 at Michie Stadium

When two runs netted nothing, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo called timeout. The Army defense then rose to the occasion again, with senior linebacker Jon Rhattigan stopping Arline inches of the goal and West stopping Nelson Smith on fourth down.

"It's huge," Niumatalolo said. "You don't get that, it's a defensive struggle. You've got to convert there. You have to convert."

Army went up 3-0 on Quinn Maretzki's 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter, set up by Tyler's 28-yard completion to Tyrell Robinson, just the second completion of his career.

Tyler scored after a Navy turnover, the only one of the game, and Daryan McDonald tacked on a safety late in the fourth when he tackled Navy wide receiver Mark Walker in the end zone on a reverse.

Maretzki added a 40-yard field goal.

Neither triple option offense got untracked as fog descended low over the field and the defenses played lights-out. The teams combined for 279 yards of offense and Navy had just four first downs, half as many as Army.

Marine One was grounded by the weather, so President Trump came by motorcade. He was greeted with cheers and chants of USA! USA! as he made his way onto the field for the national anthem and coin toss and was in the stands for the opening kickoff.

He first took his place with cadets on the Army side of the stadium for much of the first quarter before joining Navy midshipmen in the second quarter. He wore a face mask at times while with both groups and was accompanied by acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller before departing just before halftime.

