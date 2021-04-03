Arrieta makes triumphant return as Cubs beat Pirates 5-1

"I look forward to more scooter rides, meeting more people," he said.

Bryant made it 3-1 in the third with a solo homer to the center-field basket against Tyler Anderson, pointing to his baby son in the stands after crossing the plate.

Heyward bumped the lead to three with a long drive to the right-field bleachers off Clay Holmes in the sixth. And the Cubs added another run in the seventh when Bryant walked and scored.

Javier Báez singled twice, drove in a run and scored one. He also stole two bases.

"J-Hey's home run was loud," manager David Ross said. "I don't know if you could tell on TV or in the stadium. It was extremely loud. It was nice to hear that. Up and down the lineup, I thought we did a really good job."

Heyward called his drive on a 3-1 sinker a reward for "doing things right and being on time."

"Tried to be aggressive in the zone," he said. "I feel like like they've done a good job these two games attacking us aggressively in certain counts, in certain times and then making us lay off a tough pitch. It was nice to get ahead right there and not miss one."