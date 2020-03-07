Arts in Brief

Play reading

NORMAL — Playwright Franky D. Gonzalez will be in residence at Illinois State University to workshop his new play, “Even Flowers Bloom in Hell, Sometimes,” which won the first annual Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative. Crossroads Project, an advocacy committee for diversity and inclusion in the School of Theatre and Dance, is hosting the residency and initiative.

Events include a staged reading of the play at 2 p.m. March 21 in 110 Center for the Visual Arts at ISU. The reading performed by School of Theatre and Dance students, will be followed by a conversation with the playwright, led by dramaturg and master’s in theater studies candidate Cheyenne Flores.

Gonzalez will also speak at a colloquium at noon March 20 in the Center for Performing Arts.