As athletes return to campus, what are they signing up for?

"I don't care what label they put on it," said Carla Varriale-Barker, an attorney in New York and chair of Segal McCambridge's sports, recreation and entertainment group. "They could call it a pledge, they could call it a waiver, they could call it a release, they could call it a cantaloupe. If you are signing away rights that you would otherwise have it's a legally enforceable document and I would call it a waiver and release of claim."

If college football is to be played this season, schools will need to build protective bubbles around their teams, frequently testing players, tracing contacts of those who become infected and executing elaborate hygiene protocols. Even now a number of athletes have already tested positive at more than a dozen schools from Boise State to Clemson, though some schools are not releasing details.

There is only so much a school can do to shield its athletes from a virus they can pick up in a dorm, at a bar, grocery store or inside a church.

"What you would worry about is, this is two hours a day, right?" Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said of the voluntary workouts players around the country are participating in this month. "And so what are our student-athletes ... doing the other 22 hours?"