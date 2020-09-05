Authentic wins Kentucky Derby, gives Baffert tying 6th victory

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years and part of a smaller field than usual, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch.

But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner, who came in 4 for 4 this year.

"Yes! Yes!" Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched on the video screen.

Thousand Words acted up in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side shortly before post time. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, broke his arm trying to get the saddle on the unruly colt. Thousand Words wasn't injured, according to the on-call veterinarian.

In the winner's circle, the long ribbons hanging off the garland of red roses kept hitting Authentic's hind leg, agitating him, and in turn he knocked the white-haired trainer to the ground.

"He spun around and he was like a bowling ball. He just spun us all around," Baffert said. "The turf course is pretty soft here, so it wasn't too bad. I was probably more embarrassed than anything when I hit the ground."