Avery Bourne: There's still a chance to be counted

You’ve likely heard that it is the year for the census - the time once every 10 years when the U.S. gets an official count of people living in the United States and its territories. If you have already submitted your census document, thank you. This is a super important and easy step to help keep our communities well represented and appropriately funded. If you haven’t done that yet, there’s still a small window of time. The census deadline is soon - September 30.

An accurate census count is very important but I’d like to tell you a little bit more about why. When the state and federal governments determine where taxpayer funds should be sent, they look at census data to see where people live. Many funds are based on population, and are further broken down by sex, age, race and other indicators. When you respond to the census, you are doing your part to ensure our communities receive every federal taxpayer dollar possible. These census-driven funds go to schools, hospitals, roads, first responders and other important programs that help our communities thrive. When you fill out the census, you are making sure our communities get our fair share of more than $675 billion per year in federal funds.