B2 WIRECHECK

FOOTBALL
Bears sign cornerback
LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.
Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his first three years before falling out of the rotation in 2019. He had three interceptions as a rookie, but played in just 10 games last season.
The Bears had an opening after waiving cornerback Prince Amukamara last month. Chicago went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.
Agholor picks Raiders
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Nelson Agholor to add a veteran receiver on offense.
A person familiar with the move said the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal to keep backup running back Rod Smith. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can't be signed until the players pass physicals.
Agholor spent the past five seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted 20th overall in 2015. He had 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 for the Eagles, adding nine catches for 84 yards in a Super Bowl win over New England that season.
Jets, Desir join forces
NEW YORK — Two people with direct knowledge of the contract say the New York Jets and cornerback Pierre Desir have agreed to terms on a deal. The Athletic first reported the Jets' agreement with Desir, who was released by Colts on Saturday.
The 29-year-old defensive back spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, where he had 161 total tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 games, including 29 starts.
Broncos add Vannett
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year free agent deal with former Seattle and Pittsburgh tight end Nick Vannett that's worth $5.7 million.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because NFL teams aren't announcing signings until all the paperwork is filed, a process that's complicated by the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the league to ban all free agents from visiting team facilities.
At 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds, Vannett will be Denver's biggest tight end, and while he's primarily built a reputation as a blocker, he did catch 29 passes for Seattle in 2018 and had a combined 17 receptions for the Seahawks and Steelers last season.
He'll pair with 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant in the Broncos' two-tight end sets.
Aussies postpone play
Only hours after the Australian government called for its citizens to cancel all non-essential travel, the Australian rules Australian Football League (AFL) announced it was postponing its seasons until May 31.
Australia's various football leagues were among the few remaining professional sports playing on across the globe in its attempts to halt the spread of the virus.
The government's recommendation against non-essential interstate travel, and some states closing borders, prompted the AFL's suspension. The first round started last Thursday and was being played out across the weekend. The AFL women's competition was canceled.