B2 WIRECHECK

BASEBALL
Syndergaard surgery
NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action this year.
New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday.
"After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended due to the pandemic, Noah and our health and performance department have been in constant contact," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Dallas' Frederick retires
Travis Frederick said he thought he played well at center for the Dallas Cowboys after returning from a nerve disorder that sidelined him for an entire season.
The 2016 All-Pro made it clear it wasn't good enough.
Frederick retired from the NFL at 29, saying he "could no longer perform at my highest level" even though he went to his fifth Pro Bowl in his only season after recovering from Guillian-Barre syndrome.
"Each day, I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level," Frederick wrote in a long statement posted on Twitter and released by the team. "Playing 'well' is not what I expect of myself and not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done."
Browns add Keenum
CLEVELAND — Case Keenum's NFL journey is reuniting him with a coach who brought out the best in the quarterback.
Keenum officially signed his three-year, $18 million contract Tuesday with the Cleveland Browns, who are bringing him in to help mentor Baker Mayfield while also giving new coach Kevin Stefanski a security blanket.
Keenum spent 2017 in Minnesota with Stefanski, who was Vikings quarterback coach at the time. Keenum had a magical season with Stefanski, going 11-3 in 14 starts and getting to the playoffs. He capitalized on the performance by signing a two-year, $36 million contract the following season to start in Denver.
49ers bring back Ward
The San Francisco 49ers have officially announced a deal to re-sign safety Jimmie Ward to a three-year contract. The sides came to an agreement on the deal worth a reported $28.5 million last week but the team had to wait until Ward passed a physical before announcing it Tuesday.
The Niners also officially announced that they signed former Arizona linebacker Joe Walker to a deal that had been agreed to on Monday and that exclusive rights free agent tight end Ross Dwelley signed his one-year tender.
Seattle lands Dorsett
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year contract with Phillip Dorsett, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
After a slow start to the new league year, Seattle has picked up steam in the past few days, bolstering its offense line with four signings and trading for a presumptive starting cornerback in Quinton Dunbar.
Dorsett addresses another need for Seattle, providing depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Packers keep Lewis
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are keeping veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis as he gets ready for his 15th NFL season.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced that they've signed Lewis, who is back for a third year in Green Bay.
