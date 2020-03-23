B2 WIRECHECK

BASEBALL

Syndergaard surgery

NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action this year.

New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday.

"After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended due to the pandemic, Noah and our health and performance department have been in constant contact," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

Dallas' Frederick retires

Travis Frederick said he thought he played well at center for the Dallas Cowboys after returning from a nerve disorder that sidelined him for an entire season.

The 2016 All-Pro made it clear it wasn't good enough.

Frederick retired from the NFL at 29, saying he "could no longer perform at my highest level" even though he went to his fifth Pro Bowl in his only season after recovering from Guillian-Barre syndrome.