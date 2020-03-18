B2 WIRECHECK

FOOTBALL
Falcons sign Fowler
A person familiar with the deal says the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to sign former Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler.
The three-year, $48 million deal reunites Fowler with Falcons coach Dan Quinn. Fowler was a freshman at the University of Florida in 2012, when Quinn was the Gators' defensive coordinator.
Colts acquire Buckner
The Indianapolis Colts have confirmed they have acquired All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for next month's first-round draft pick, No. 13 overall.
The deal was first reported Monday but Indianapolis had to wait until the official start of the league year to make it official. Buckner also signed a four-year deal worth $84 million, making him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league.
Denver picks up Casey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans kept their starting offense together with only one exception before the start of free agency. The defense will look very different.
The Titans traded five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round draft pick, two people confirmed to The Associated Press.
Watt joins brother
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers turned the opening day of free agency into a family reunion for the Watt family.
The team agreed to terms fullback Derek Watt on a three-year contract worth $9.75 million, luring him from the Los Angeles Chargers to Pittsburgh to join All-Pro younger brother T.J. Watt, who recorded 14½ sacks from his spot at outside linebacker in 2019.
Derek Watt, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, primarily as a special teams ace. He has 29 career touches for 201 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 tackles.
Seattle Shell game
The Seattle Seahawks have added another piece to their offensive line and a potential starting right tackle after agreeing to an $11 million, two-year deal with Brandon Shell, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement.
Shell started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Jets and played almost exclusively at right tackle. The 28-year-old was benched briefly last season, but started the final five games of the season.
Jenkins to Saints
Veteran free agent safety Malcolm Jenkins has agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with the New Orleans Saints a person familiar with the situation said.
Jenkins returns to the team that made him a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2009. Jenkins, 32, has played 11 NFL seasons — his first five with the Saints and past six with the Philadelphia Eagles, who declined to pick up his option for the 2020 season.
Last season, Jenkins started all 16 games for Philadelphia and made or assisted on 81 tackles.
TRACK AND FIELD
Drake Relays postponed
DES MOINES, Iowa — Organizers announced they had indefinitely postponed the Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines.
In a statement, Drake University said officials made the decision to protect the "health, safety and well-being" of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium.
The postponement includes related activities, such as the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races. Organizers said they would work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the event when it's safe for all participants.