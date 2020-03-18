B2 WIRECHECK

Watt joins brother

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers turned the opening day of free agency into a family reunion for the Watt family.

The team agreed to terms fullback Derek Watt on a three-year contract worth $9.75 million, luring him from the Los Angeles Chargers to Pittsburgh to join All-Pro younger brother T.J. Watt, who recorded 14½ sacks from his spot at outside linebacker in 2019.

Derek Watt, 27, spent four seasons with the Chargers, primarily as a special teams ace. He has 29 career touches for 201 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 tackles.

Seattle Shell game

The Seattle Seahawks have added another piece to their offensive line and a potential starting right tackle after agreeing to an $11 million, two-year deal with Brandon Shell, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Shell started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Jets and played almost exclusively at right tackle. The 28-year-old was benched briefly last season, but started the final five games of the season.

Jenkins to Saints