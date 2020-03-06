B2 WIRECHECK

BASKETBALL
NBA fines Cuban $500K
The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.
The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, laid out parameters for proper conduct by team personnel toward game officials, how team personnel other than coaches are not allowed on the court during games and how they cannot use “profane or objectionable language that might be heard by spectators” during the game.
Further, it said the league’s “enforcement of these rules with enhanced penalties will be a point of emphasis for the league office" during the rest of the season and beyond.
HOCKEY
Henri Richard dies at 84
MONTREAL — Henri Richard, the speedy and durable center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday. He was 84.
The Canadiens announced the death of the Hall of Famer on Twitter, calling him “one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors.” Richard had Alzheimer's disease.
He was better known as the younger brother of superstar Maurice “Rocket” Richard and was nicknamed the Pocket Rocket for his 5-foot-7, 160-pound frame.
“Henri Richard was one of the true giants of the game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, lauding him as an “incomparable winner, leader, gentleman.”
COLLEGE
Ohio State settles suits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State reached an unspecified settlement with nearly half of the roughly 350 men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a team doctor who was jokingly known among some athletes by nicknames like “Dr. Jelly Paws.”
The settlement announced Friday is the first for accusers of the late Richard Strauss, who say the doctor groped and otherwise mistreated students for two decades while school officials knew about concerns but did little to stop him.
Ohio State said in a statement that a special overseer independent of the university will help allocate the funds to individual accusers based on their experiences and the harm done.
MISCELLANEOUS
Deep snow for Iditarod
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Mushers in the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race should expect deep snow along much of the trail, an official said.
Race Director Mark Nordman says the theme for this year’s sled dog race may be “patience” as teams navigate heavy snow, Alaska Public Radio Network reported Thursday.
The event is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Anchorage with hundreds of sled dogs pulling 57 mushers along city streets and trails for the ceremonial start. The race is expected to begin the next day at 2 p.m. in Willow, north of Anchorage.
