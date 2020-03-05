B2 WIRECHECK

"They're evaluating him still now," manager Ron Roenicke said. "So, we don't know when that period will be when he starts up."

Mets to retire No. 36

NEW YORK — Jerry Koosman's No. 36 is being retired by the New York Mets, more than four decades after he threw his final pitch for the team.

Koosman, whose five-hitter beat Baltimore in Game 5 of the 1969 World Series for the Mets' first title, will be honored before the June 13 game against Washington.

His will be the third player number retired by the Mets after Tom Seaver's No. 41 in 1988 and Mike Piazza's No. 31 in 2016. New York has retired the numbers of two managers: Casey Stengel's No. 37 in 1965 and Gil Hodges' No. 14 in 173.

Now 77, Koosman was 140-137 with a 3.09 ERA in 346 starts and 30 relief appearances for the Mets from 1967-78, and he went 4-0 in six postseason starts.

FOOTBALL

49ers exercise options

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk and slot cornerback K'Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season.