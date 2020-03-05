B2 WIRECHECK

BASKETBALL
Yeshiva out of hotel
A hotel in a Baltimore suburb on Thursday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men's basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus, the coach of the Maccabees told The Associated Press.
Coach Elliot Steinmetz said the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Pikesville canceled the reservation, forcing the team to book rooms at a different hotel. A student at the Orthodox Jewish university has tested positive for the virus.
"I made it very clear to the hotel that it's discrimination," Steinmetz said. "I basically said to them: 'Do you have a checkbox on your website that says that you've been in an area with suspected coronavirus?' And they said no. So I said: 'Is it just for the guests of Yeshiva University?' And they said yes. I told them that that's called discrimination."
BASEBALL
Red Sox add McHugh
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Right-hander Collin McHugh agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million.
However, he is recovering from a flexor injury in his pitching am and is not expected to be ready for opening day. He has not yet started a throwing program.
"They're evaluating him still now," manager Ron Roenicke said. "So, we don't know when that period will be when he starts up."
Mets to retire No. 36
NEW YORK — Jerry Koosman's No. 36 is being retired by the New York Mets, more than four decades after he threw his final pitch for the team.
Koosman, whose five-hitter beat Baltimore in Game 5 of the 1969 World Series for the Mets' first title, will be honored before the June 13 game against Washington.
His will be the third player number retired by the Mets after Tom Seaver's No. 41 in 1988 and Mike Piazza's No. 31 in 2016. New York has retired the numbers of two managers: Casey Stengel's No. 37 in 1965 and Gil Hodges' No. 14 in 173.
Now 77, Koosman was 140-137 with a 3.09 ERA in 346 starts and 30 relief appearances for the Mets from 1967-78, and he went 4-0 in six postseason starts.
FOOTBALL
49ers exercise options
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk and slot cornerback K'Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season.
Juszczyk is a key part of San Francisco's offense as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield and will earn more than $5 million in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2017.
Williams will be paid more than $2 million next season as a key part of the defense that helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl this year.
HOCKEY
Pesce sidelined
RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season.
The team announced that Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months.
The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season. He was hurt in the second period of a win at Toronto on Feb. 22, one of three significant injuries in a game that featured 42-year-old emergency backup goaltender David Ayres being pressed into duty and earning the win.
