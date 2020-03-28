B2 WIRECHECK

BASEBALL
'Toy Cannon' dies at 78
Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and '70s earned him the popular nickname "The Toy Cannon," has died. He was 78.
The Astros said the three-time All-Star outfielder died in Houston, but did not provide further details. Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was packed with power. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome.
At the time of his death Wynn worked in the Astros' front office as a community outreach executive. Celebrated everywhere he went, Wynn often was seen around the ballpark interacting with players and fans alike.
BASKETBALL
Texas' Smart decision
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, "Shaka's our coach."
Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons.
Next season will be Smart's sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 last season with no seniors and are expected to return the entire lineup.
FOOTBALL
Vikings re-sign Dozier
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier. The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4.
Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
Giants add tight end
EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Giants have reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson.
Tomlinson confirmed the signing on his Instagram account. The Giants posted the news on their website and Twitter account, citing reports, but they will not confirm it until the player passes his physical. Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch.
Tomlinson has played in 44 regular-season games with 32 starts for the New York Jets, Giants and Raiders. He has caught 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also has seven special teams tackles and has experience as a long snapper.
HOCKEY
4th NHL player positive
The Colorado Avalanche say a second player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said it was informed Friday night and the player is in self-isolation.
In their statement issued Saturday, the Avalanche say those who came in close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated.
The team says no other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time. The unidentified player has become the fourth known NHL player to test positive for the virus. The other two are with Ottawa.
