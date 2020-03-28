B2 WIRECHECK

Next season will be Smart's sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 last season with no seniors and are expected to return the entire lineup.

FOOTBALL

Vikings re-sign Dozier

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier. The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4.

Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.

Giants add tight end

EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Giants have reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Tomlinson confirmed the signing on his Instagram account. The Giants posted the news on their website and Twitter account, citing reports, but they will not confirm it until the player passes his physical. Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch.