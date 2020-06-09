B2 WIRECHECK

FOOTBALL
Hall of Fame to reopen
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday after nearly a three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for museums, science centers and zoos to open.
"Since its grand opening in September 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame had never been closed more than two days in a row," said David Baker, the hall's president and CEO. "So after nearly three months, you can imagine our excitement at being able to open our doors again to fans of this great game."
Bears wrap it up
LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears are ending their offseason program early.
Coach Matt Nagy said nine weeks are enough and he wants his players to focus on training without having to worry about video conferences four days a week.
The team will hold its final virtual meeting on Thursday — a week and a half ahead of schedule.
"We've done so much, we feel like we're in a really good place right now," Nagy said Tuesday on a conference call.
Gurley passes physical
ATLANTA — Running back Todd Gurley has passed his physical, clearing the final hurdle for his return to Georgia with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons said that Gurley passed his physical on Monday in Atlanta.
Gurley's $6 million, one-year deal with Atlanta was made official on April 6. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL didn't allow players to report to their new teams immediately for physicals.
Gurley's physical was notable because he has a history of knee problems, including an injury while a standout for the Georgia Bulldogs. A persistent left knee injury limited his effectiveness late in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 15 games last season.
AUTO RACING
Fans allowed to return
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, to attend the Cup Series race Sunday as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands.
Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race. There will be limited motorhome/camping spots available outside the track.
GOLF
LPGA major canceled
The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year.
The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.
The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December.
