B2 WIRECHECK

FOOTBALL

Hall of Fame to reopen

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday after nearly a three-month closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The hall closed on March 16, but permission has been granted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for museums, science centers and zoos to open.

"Since its grand opening in September 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame had never been closed more than two days in a row," said David Baker, the hall's president and CEO. "So after nearly three months, you can imagine our excitement at being able to open our doors again to fans of this great game."

Bears wrap it up

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears are ending their offseason program early.

Coach Matt Nagy said nine weeks are enough and he wants his players to focus on training without having to worry about video conferences four days a week.

The team will hold its final virtual meeting on Thursday — a week and a half ahead of schedule.

"We've done so much, we feel like we're in a really good place right now," Nagy said Tuesday on a conference call.