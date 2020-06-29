B2 WIRECHECK

One person said NBC would pay for just under half of the rights fee through the rest of the contract.

Two other people said the deal began to take shape this month, especially with the U.S. Open being moved to September during the opening month of the NFL.

One person said Fox was contemplating moving the U.S. Open to FS1, an idea that was rebuffed by Mike Davis, the CEO of the USGA. That led to deeper conversations about the contract and how it could be resolved.

Fox Sports was always in a tough spot from the onset of the contract because the USGA's championships — primarily the Opens and Amateurs — were the only golf it produced.

The sources said NBC would have the final seven years of the contract through 2026. They did not say who would televise the early rounds of the U.S. Open. Under the previous contract with NBC, ESPN had the Thursday and Friday rounds.

ESPN now has the weekday rounds of the PGA Championship starting this year, with the CBS doing the weekend.