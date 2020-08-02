Baez's single in 11th gives Cubs 2-1 win over Pirates

The Pirates had outfielder Gregory Polanco on the bench and manager Derek Shelton was asked if he considered running for Stallings in the 10th.

"I didn't think that was a very good opportunity to put GP in the game," Shelton said. "It was a wet track, he had been sitting for a while and with his record of previous injuries I didn't feel it was a good time for him to be on the field."

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first on Newman's first homer of the season.

After being held without a baserunner in the first four innings, the Cubs tied it at 1 in the fifth. Willson Contreras led off with a double and Schwarber followed with a liner off the wall in center for an RBI double.

Cubs starter Jon Lester allowed four hits in six innings.

Pirates starter Steven Brault retired all nine batters he faced in three innings, striking out four.

"That's a lot of innings we asked out of our bullpen tonight," Cubs manager David Ross said. "Great job by the bullpen."