Balancing motherhood and tennis, Pironkova advances at Open

Tsvetana Pironkova took a three-year break from tennis to have a son, missed the sport and now is playing every other day.

At the U.S. Open.

Pironkova beat No. 10-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the third round. It's her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.

"I'm really, really happy to continue in the tournament," said Pironkova, a 32-year-old Bulgarian with a long tennis resume. "Coming from a three-year absence on the tour, you always have your doubts. My result make me really happy, because it shows I did the right things preparing for this comeback."

Pironkova, who will face No. 18-seeded Donna Vekic on Saturday, is playing in her 12th Open but her first since 2016. After Alexander was born in April 2018, she decided she could balance motherhood and a return to tennis.

"Little by little, I started really missing the tour," she said. "Having the opportunity for him to watch me really makes me happy.

"It's just great to be playing without that extra pressure I had on myself before. Before, it was almost like life and death situation for me to win a match."