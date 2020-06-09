Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era

Wallace will make another statement Wednesday when NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He is driving a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the Richard Petty Motorsports ' No. 43 Chevrolet.

"I think it's going to speak volumes for what I stand for," Wallace said on a Twitter video. "We knew the Martinsville race was open, we did not spell sponsorship for that, and it sparked an idea of, why not run a #blackout car?"

The message is simple for Wallace: "All lives will not matter until black lives matter."

Wallace, though, conceded he rarely gave the Confederate flag much thought.

"What I'm chasing is checkered flags, and that was kind of my narrative," Wallace told CNN.

Wallace is silent no more and has emerged as NASCAR's outspoken leader in the wake of Floyd's death. His fellow drivers have followed his lead and broken with past protocols, where any hint of rankling corporate sponsors often led to muted responses to societal issues.