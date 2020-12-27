Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81

"Knucksie was one of a kind," Murphy wrote on Twitter. "Friend, teammate, father and husband. Our hearts go out to Nancy Niekro, the kids and grandkids. So thankful for our memories and time together. We'll miss you, Knucksie."

Niekro picked up his 300th win in 1985 while pitching for the Yankees. He reached the milestone by shutting out the Blue Jays 8-0.

Philip Henry Niekro was born in Blaine, Ohio, and learned the knuckleball from his father, who played for a coal-mining team in eastern Ohio.

"He was a very good pitcher," Niekro told ESPN in an interview after his playing days were over. "He hurt his arm one spring, didn't warm up good enough, couldn't throw a fastball anymore. Another coal miner taught him how to throw the knuckleball."

The elder Niekro passed it on to his son.

"He threw it to me one day." Phil Niekro recalled. "I asked him what it was. He showed me how to hold it. Didn't know what it was, didn't know anything about it except that I liked it.

"I never knew how to throw a fastball, never learned how to throw a curveball, a slider, split-finger, whatever they're throwing nowadays. I was a one-pitch pitcher."