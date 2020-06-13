Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return

MLB made three economic offers, the last Friday, and the union proposed two.

The sides remain far apart on how much players should get of the $4 billion in salaries they originally were set to earn: MLB has offered to guarantee $1.27 billion and increase the total to $1.45 billion if the postseason is completed. Players want $2.25 billion.

"Players want to play. It's who we are and what we do," Clark said. "Since March, the association has made it clear that our No. 1 focus is playing the fullest season possible, as soon as possible, as safely as possible.

"Players agreed to billions in monetary concessions as a means to that end, and in the face of repeated media leaks and misdirection we made additional proposals to inject new revenues into the industry — proposals that would benefit the owners, players, broadcast partners, and fans alike. It's now become apparent that these efforts have fallen upon deaf ears."

Owners must now decide whether to go ahead with a shortened schedule, of perhaps 48 or 50 games. A 50-game regular season at prorated salaries would total $1.23 billion, leaving the union to claim about $1 billion plus interest in damages should the case continue to a decision and players prevail.