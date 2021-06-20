Baseball results from Sunday

BASEBALL
College World Series
At Omaha, Neb.
Double Elimination
Saturday's results
N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4
No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings
Sunday's games
Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0
Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi St., late night
Monday's games
No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 5 Arizona, 1 p.m.
N.C. State vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
