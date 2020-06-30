Baseball results from Tuesday

PONY
Mustang Division
McLean County 9U Gray Pony Express 6-14, Clinton Rams 4-0
Young America Realty Rays 11, Meijer Athletics 4
DJ's Painting Braves 6, Josh Rodgers Memorial Fund Rangers 4
Dick's Sporting Goods Royals 2, Go Green Commercial Cleaning Angels 0
Drake Orthodontics Pirates 10, DJ's Painting Braves 9
Young America Realty Rays 9, Tony's Tacos Astros 4
Josh Rodgers Memorial Fund Rangers 11, Meijer Athletics 10
Dick's Sporting Goods Royals 14, Altitude Trampoline Park Dodgers 2
Bronco Division
Country Financial-Kevin McCuen Pirates 20, OSF Children's Hospital Giants 3
Dick Van Dyke Appliance Braves 13, Nord Medical Weight Loss Center Athletics 11
Illinois Tattoo Dodgers 9, Brandt Ag Angels 4
McLean County 11U Blue Pony Express 16-7, BNBA Blue Renegades 9-6
Brandt Ag Angels 28, Busted Wax Sports Cards Diamondbacks 10
Dick Van Dyke Appliance Braves 8, CH Robinson Astros 7
Illinois Tattoo Dodgers 12, Josh Rodgers Memorial Fund Rangers 4
Pony Division
Heartland Bank & Trust Giants 13, Certa Pro Painting Pirates 10
Avanti's Rays 19, Certa Pro Painting Pirates 3
Creative Kitchens & Baths Diamondbacks 17, B-N Sports Angels 0
McLean County Pony Express 7, BNBA Renegades 6
Richards Building Supply Dodgers 13, B-N Sports Angels 4
State Farm-Mike Sprague Astros 12, Heartland Bank & Trust Giants 3
Heartland Bank & Trust Giants 9, B-N Sports Angels 4
Avanti's Rays 12, Advanced MRI Braves 4
Richards Building Supply Dodgers 6, State Farm-Mike Sprague Astros 2
B-N Angels 12, Richards Building Supply Dodgers 4
Colt/Palomino Division
Double Play LLC Hooks 8, Wm Brunner Counseling Bats 1
Training & Performance Center Grasshoppers, 4, Joe's Station House Yard Goats 4
Lincoln Office River Dogs 10, Select Screen Prints Timber Rattlers 5
Lincoln Office River Dogs 14, Joe's Station House Yard Goats 0
Van Gundy Insurance Red Wings 12, Select Screen Prints Timber Rattlers 0
Training & Performance Center Grasshoppers 11, Advanced Training & Rehab Bulls 11
Double Play LLC Hooks 23, Wm Brunner Counseling Bats 0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!