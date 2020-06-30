You are the owner of this article.
Baseball results from Tuesday
agate

Baseball results from Tuesday

PONY

Mustang Division

McLean County 9U Gray Pony Express 6-14, Clinton Rams 4-0

Young America Realty Rays 11, Meijer Athletics 4

DJ's Painting Braves 6, Josh Rodgers Memorial Fund Rangers 4

Dick's Sporting Goods Royals 2, Go Green Commercial Cleaning Angels 0

Drake Orthodontics Pirates 10, DJ's Painting Braves 9

Young America Realty Rays 9, Tony's Tacos Astros 4

Josh Rodgers Memorial Fund Rangers 11, Meijer Athletics 10

Dick's Sporting Goods Royals 14, Altitude Trampoline Park Dodgers 2

Bronco Division

Country Financial-Kevin McCuen Pirates 20, OSF Children's Hospital Giants 3

Dick Van Dyke Appliance Braves 13, Nord Medical Weight Loss Center Athletics 11

Illinois Tattoo Dodgers 9, Brandt Ag Angels 4

McLean County 11U Blue Pony Express 16-7, BNBA Blue Renegades 9-6

Brandt Ag Angels 28, Busted Wax Sports Cards Diamondbacks 10

Dick Van Dyke Appliance Braves 8, CH Robinson Astros 7

Illinois Tattoo Dodgers 12, Josh Rodgers Memorial Fund Rangers 4

Pony Division

Heartland Bank & Trust Giants 13, Certa Pro Painting Pirates 10

Avanti's Rays 19, Certa Pro Painting Pirates 3

Creative Kitchens & Baths Diamondbacks 17, B-N Sports Angels 0

McLean County Pony Express 7, BNBA Renegades 6

Richards Building Supply Dodgers 13, B-N Sports Angels 4

State Farm-Mike Sprague Astros 12, Heartland Bank & Trust Giants 3

Heartland Bank & Trust Giants 9, B-N Sports Angels 4

Avanti's Rays 12, Advanced MRI Braves 4

Richards Building Supply Dodgers 6, State Farm-Mike Sprague Astros 2

B-N Angels 12, Richards Building Supply Dodgers 4

Colt/Palomino Division

Double Play LLC Hooks 8, Wm Brunner Counseling Bats 1

Training & Performance Center Grasshoppers, 4, Joe's Station House Yard Goats 4

Lincoln Office River Dogs 10, Select Screen Prints Timber Rattlers 5

Lincoln Office River Dogs 14, Joe's Station House Yard Goats 0

Van Gundy Insurance Red Wings 12, Select Screen Prints Timber Rattlers 0

Training & Performance Center Grasshoppers 11, Advanced Training & Rehab Bulls 11

Double Play LLC Hooks 23, Wm Brunner Counseling Bats 0

