Basketball boxscores for 01/02/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE WOMEN
NORTHERN IOWA 82, ILLINOIS STATE 71
At Cedar Falls, Iowa
ILLINOIS STATE – Koudelka 3-3-9, Moore 5-2-12, Crompton 0-0-0, Saylor 0-0-0, Redmond 9-3-21, Wong 3-8-15, Newland 0-0-0, Wilson 2-3-7, Bulman 3-0-7, Gietzel 0-0-0, Call 0-0-0. Totals – 25-19-71.
NORTHERN IOWA – Gunnels 7-2-18, Maahs 4-3-12, Rucker 7-0-15, Kroeger 2-0-4, Finley 4-2-10, Green 0-3-3, Morgan 0-0-0, McCullough 2-0-4, Wolf 1-3-6, Laube 1-2-5, McDermott 1-2-5, Boffeli 0-0-0, Gyami 0-0-0, Barney 0-0-0. Totals – 29-17-82.
Illinois State;13;14;19;25;--71
Northern Iowa;20;11;23;28;--82
3-point field goals – ISU 2-11 (Bullman 1-1, Wong 1-2, Crompton 0-1, Saylor 0-1, Moore 0-2, Redmond 0-4); UNI 7-19 (Gunnels 2-4, McDermott 1-1, Wolf 1-1, Laube 1-2, Maahs 1-2, Rucker 1-3, Green 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Kroeger 0-2, Finley 0-2).