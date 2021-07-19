Basketball from Tuesday

Basketball
NBA
Playoff glance
FINALS
Tuesday's game
Phoenix at Milwaukee, late night, Milwaukee leads series 3-2
Thursday's game
Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m., if necessary
Draft withdrawals
Players that have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft:
Collegiate
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts, 6-1, Sophomore
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, 6-5, Junior
Josiah Agnew, Denmark Technical College (S.C.), 6-1, Freshman
Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley, 6-11, Sophomore
Warith Alatishe, Oregon State, 6-7 Junior
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 6-9, Junior
Eric Ayala, Maryland, 6-5, Junior
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-10, Sophomore
Marcus Bagley, Arizona State, 6-8, Freshman
Geo Baker, Rutgers, 6-4, Senior
Justin Bean, Utah State, 6-7, Junior
Izaiah Brockington, Penn State, 6-4, Junior
Dalonte Brown, Miami (Ohio), 6-7, Senior
Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina, 6-5, Junior
D.J. Burns Jr., Winthrop, 6-9, Sophomore
Maurice Calloo, Oregon State, 6-10, Junior
Marcus Carr, Minnesota, 6-2, Junior
Colin Castleton, Florida, 6-11, Junior
Julian Champagnie, St. John's, 6-8, Sophomore
Moussa Cisse, Memphis, 6-10, Freshman
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, Sophomore
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina, 6-4, Sophomore
Kendric Davis, SMU, 5-11, Junior
Darius Days, LSU, 6-7, Junior
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 7-1, Freshman
Navar Elmore, Livingstone (N.C.), 6-9, Senior
Tyson Etienne, Wichita State, 6-2, Sophomore
Dawson Garcia, Marquette, 6-11, Freshman
Patrick Greene Jr., National Park College (Ark.), 6-2, Sophomore
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 6-7, Sophomore
Jordan Hall, St. Joseph's, 6-8, Freshman
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV, 6-4, Junior
De'Vion Harmon, Oklahoma, 6-2, Sophomore
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers, 6-6, Junior
Trevor Hudgins, NW Missouri State, 6-0, Junior
David Jean-Baptiste, Chattanooga, 6-1, Senior
Jalen Johnson, Mississippi State, 6-6, Senior
Christiaan Jones, Stetson, 6-5, Senior
DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina, 6-1, Junior
Latrell Jones, Portland, 6-5, Junior
Johnny Juzang, UCLA, 6-6, Sophomore
John Knight III, Southern Utah, 6-3, Senior
Miller Kopp, Northwestern, 6-7, Junior
Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T, 6-2, Senior
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, Sophomore
Jaizec Lottie, Flagler (Fla.), 6-2, Senior
Loudon Love, Wright State, 6-8, Senior
Remy Martin, Arizona State, 6-0, Senior
Matthew Mayer, Baylor, 6-9, Junior
Josh Mballa, Buffalo, 6-7, Junior
Kameron McGusty, Miami, 6-5, Senior
Sean McNeil, West Virginia, 6-3, Junior
Davion Mintz, Kentucky, 6-3, Senior
Isaiah Mobley, Southern Cal, 6-10, Sophomore
Alex Morales, Wagner, 6-6, Senior
Issa Muhammad, Daytona State (Fla.), 6-9, Sophomore
Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts, 6-8, Junior
Darius Perry, UCF, 6-2, Senior
Jordan Phillips, UT Arlington, 6-7, Junior
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-1, Sophomore
Courtney Ramey, Texas, 6-3, Junior
Antonio Reeves, Illinois State, 6-4, Sophomore
Cody Riley, UCLA, 6-9, Junior
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State, 7-0, Sophomore
Shawn Royal Jr., Victory Rock Prep (Fla.), 6-5, Post-Graduate
Kevin Samuel, TCU, 6-11, Junior
Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-1, Sophomore
Quentin Scott, Texas State, 6-7, Senior
Ronaldo Segu, Buffalo, 6-0, Junior
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, 6-3, Sophomore
Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech, 6-6, Sophomore
Roman Silva, Oregon State, 7-1, Senior
Deon Stroud, Fresno State, 6-5, Sophomore
Maleek Taylor, Allen University (S.C.), 6-5, Senior
Clyde Trapp, Clemson, 6-4, Senior
Stanley Umude, South Dakota, 6-6, Senior
Alonzo Verge Jr., Arizona State, 6-2, Senior
C.J. Walker, UCF, 6-8, Sophomore
Richard Washington Jr., San Jose State, 6-6, Senior
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia, 5-10, Sophomore
Fabian White Jr., Houston, 6-8, Senior
Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo, 6-5, Junior
Keith Williams, Cincinnati, 6-5, Senior
Trevion Williams, Purdue, 6-10, Junior
Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, Freshman
Sidney Wilson, SIU-Edwardsville, 6-7, Junior
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 6-3, Sophomore
Jacob Young, Rutgers, 6-2, Senior