 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Basketball from Tuesday

  • 0

Basketball

NBA 

Playoff glance

FINALS

Tuesday's game

Phoenix at Milwaukee, late night, Milwaukee leads series 3-2

Thursday's game

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m., if necessary

Draft withdrawals

Players that have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft:

Collegiate

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts, 6-1, Sophomore

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, 6-5, Junior

Josiah Agnew, Denmark Technical College (S.C.), 6-1, Freshman

Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley, 6-11, Sophomore

Warith Alatishe, Oregon State, 6-7 Junior

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 6-9, Junior

People are also reading…

Eric Ayala, Maryland, 6-5, Junior

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-10, Sophomore

Marcus Bagley, Arizona State, 6-8, Freshman

Geo Baker, Rutgers, 6-4, Senior

Justin Bean, Utah State, 6-7, Junior

Izaiah Brockington, Penn State, 6-4, Junior

Dalonte Brown, Miami (Ohio), 6-7, Senior

Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina, 6-5, Junior

D.J. Burns Jr., Winthrop, 6-9, Sophomore

Maurice Calloo, Oregon State, 6-10, Junior

Marcus Carr, Minnesota, 6-2, Junior

Colin Castleton, Florida, 6-11, Junior

Julian Champagnie, St. John's, 6-8, Sophomore

Moussa Cisse, Memphis, 6-10, Freshman

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, Sophomore

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina, 6-4, Sophomore

Kendric Davis, SMU, 5-11, Junior

Darius Days, LSU, 6-7, Junior

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 7-1, Freshman

Navar Elmore, Livingstone (N.C.), 6-9, Senior

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State, 6-2, Sophomore

Dawson Garcia, Marquette, 6-11, Freshman

Patrick Greene Jr., National Park College (Ark.), 6-2, Sophomore

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 6-7, Sophomore

Jordan Hall, St. Joseph's, 6-8, Freshman

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV, 6-4, Junior

De'Vion Harmon, Oklahoma, 6-2, Sophomore

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers, 6-6, Junior

Trevor Hudgins, NW Missouri State, 6-0, Junior

David Jean-Baptiste, Chattanooga, 6-1, Senior

Jalen Johnson, Mississippi State, 6-6, Senior

Christiaan Jones, Stetson, 6-5, Senior

DeVante Jones, Coastal Carolina, 6-1, Junior

Latrell Jones, Portland, 6-5, Junior

Johnny Juzang, UCLA, 6-6, Sophomore

John Knight III, Southern Utah, 6-3, Senior

Miller Kopp, Northwestern, 6-7, Junior

Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T, 6-2, Senior

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, Sophomore

Jaizec Lottie, Flagler (Fla.), 6-2, Senior

Loudon Love, Wright State, 6-8, Senior

Remy Martin, Arizona State, 6-0, Senior

Matthew Mayer, Baylor, 6-9, Junior

Josh Mballa, Buffalo, 6-7, Junior

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 6-5, Senior

Sean McNeil, West Virginia, 6-3, Junior

Davion Mintz, Kentucky, 6-3, Senior

Isaiah Mobley, Southern Cal, 6-10, Sophomore

Alex Morales, Wagner, 6-6, Senior

Issa Muhammad, Daytona State (Fla.), 6-9, Sophomore

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts, 6-8, Junior

Darius Perry, UCF, 6-2, Senior

Jordan Phillips, UT Arlington, 6-7, Junior

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-1, Sophomore

Courtney Ramey, Texas, 6-3, Junior

Antonio Reeves, Illinois State, 6-4, Sophomore

Cody Riley, UCLA, 6-9, Junior

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State, 7-0, Sophomore

Shawn Royal Jr., Victory Rock Prep (Fla.), 6-5, Post-Graduate

Kevin Samuel, TCU, 6-11, Junior

Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-1, Sophomore

Quentin Scott, Texas State, 6-7, Senior

Ronaldo Segu, Buffalo, 6-0, Junior

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama, 6-3, Sophomore

Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech, 6-6, Sophomore

Roman Silva, Oregon State, 7-1, Senior

Deon Stroud, Fresno State, 6-5, Sophomore

Maleek Taylor, Allen University (S.C.), 6-5, Senior

Clyde Trapp, Clemson, 6-4, Senior

Stanley Umude, South Dakota, 6-6, Senior

Alonzo Verge Jr., Arizona State, 6-2, Senior

C.J. Walker, UCF, 6-8, Sophomore

Richard Washington Jr., San Jose State, 6-6, Senior

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia, 5-10, Sophomore

Fabian White Jr., Houston, 6-8, Senior

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo, 6-5, Junior

Keith Williams, Cincinnati, 6-5, Senior

Trevion Williams, Purdue, 6-10, Junior

Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, Freshman

Sidney Wilson, SIU-Edwardsville, 6-7, Junior

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 6-3, Sophomore

Jacob Young, Rutgers, 6-2, Senior

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tanner G. Springer

Tanner G. Springer

DOWNS — Tanner G. Springer, 37, of Downs passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. His visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News