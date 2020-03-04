Bay Hill has strongest field since death of Arnold Palmer

McDowell regrets going to a World Golf Championship in Mexico City, mainly because he didn't get much out of the high altitude with his low ball flight.

There was a time when players never would have considered skipping a World Golf Championship with its big purse ($10.5 million) and small field with no cut. Now it's getting harder to distinguish.

Bay Hill has a $9.3 million purse, a 120-man field (with a cut) and strong world ranking points. Ditto for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera last month, which has the same elevated status with a big purse, smaller field and ranking points that are among the highest for regular tour events.

The other tournament in that elevated category, the Memorial, has been among the strongest for years.

It's a question whether they have become stronger with the added perks, or if the World Golf Championships are not revered as much as they were when they began in 1999. It could be a little of both.

Scott said so much has changed in 20 years. The tour now has 10 tournaments outside the U.S. — the U.K., Canada, Japan, China, South Korea, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and two in Mexico. When the World Golf Championships began, the only events outside the U.S. on the PGA Tour schedule were two in Canada, the British Open and Spain.