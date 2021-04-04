Baylor trio of Butler, Teague, Mitchell headed to title game

INDIANAPOLIS — The only reason Baylor's backcourt can't be considered a true brotherhood is the blood coursing through their veins.

Whether they were declaring together for the NBA draft or withdrawing from it, transferring from other schools or helping newcomers acclimate to coach Scott Drew's program, Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell have done just about everything together over the past couple of years.

That includes leading the Bears to their first national championship game since the 1940s.

But that much-anticipated showdown with unbeaten Gonzaga on Monday night, the only team that kept the Bears from ascending to No. 1 all season, probably wouldn't have been happened had those three not returned to Baylor this season.

Teague was the first to declare for the NBA draft last spring, shortly after the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. Butler dropped his name in the hat after an All-American season a couple weeks later, and Mitchell might have done the same if scouts cared as much about defense as they do offense.

All three came back, though. Each had their own reasons, but one in particular tied them together: The trio knew that they would have a chance to win the program's first national championship.