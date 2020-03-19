Be part of Flying Horse
Be part of Flying Horse

Even though schools are closed, students still can submit items to The Flying Horse. Email them to rmiller@pantagraph.com or mail them to The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., P.O. Box 2907, Bloomington, IL 61702-2907. 

Following are the remaining topics, when submissions are due and when they will appear in The Pantagraph:

Open topic;March 30;April 12

Taking care of the earth;April 6;April 19

Things that fly;April 13;April 26

Water;April 20;May 3

Moms;April 27;May 10

Dads;May 4;May 17

Places I'd like to visit;May 11;May 24

Summer;May 18;May 31

