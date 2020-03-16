Bears are in talks about multiple quarterbacks, including Andy Dalton and Nick Foles

The Bears reportedly are zeroing in on a new quarterback.

But which one depends upon whom you ask.

Within the first few hours of the free-agent negotiating period Monday, the Bears were linked to the Saints' Teddy Bridgewater, the Bengals' Andy Dalton and the Jaguars' Nick Foles.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio first reported the Bears were talking to Bridgewater about a deal that would make him the new starter over Mitch Trubisky. Initial numbers on a contract for Bridgewater would be in the range of $21 million per year, Florio reported.

Of course, the Bears aren't Bridgewater's only suitors. The Buccaneers, who are rumored to be vying for Tom Brady, could turn to Bridgewater should Brady sign elsewhere. And not long after Florio's report, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo indicated he didn't think Bridgewater would land with the Bears.

A source then told the Tribune that the Bears reached out to the Bengals and Jaguars about trade possibilities for Dalton or Foles.

Bridgewater, 27, went 5-0 in five starts with the Saints in 2019 while Drew Brees was injured. That included a 36-25 victory over the Bears.