Bears' expensive gamble on Jimmy Graham could throw Trey Burton's job security into question

When the dust eventually settles on free agency, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy will have a chance to articulate their plan for how veteran tight end Jimmy Graham will fit into the offense next fall.
The Bears made clear Monday evening they'll begin with grand visions, agreeing to terms with Graham on a two-year deal that, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, includes $9 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $16 million overall.
On the surface, it's a hefty price to pay for a 33-year-old entering his 11th season and joining his fourth team. Graham's production in 2019 was pedestrian for the Packers, a 38-catch, 447-yard, three-touchdown season in partnership with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Packers had few issues allowing Graham's contract to expire. And in some league circles, there's a belief that the five-time Pro Bowl tight end has lost his explosion, no longer able to run and jump and break tackles the way he did in his prime.
But Monday's agreement also speaks to the Bears' desperate need for production at the position. Last season, six Bears tight ends combined for 46 catches, 416 yards and two touchdowns, a woeful output for an offense that relies heavily on the tight end to flourish. Making matters worse, both Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen finished the season on injured reserve, missing a combined 16 games.
It was clear by season's end that the revolving door at tight end had tested Nagy's patience, and Pace emphasized on New Year's Eve that the Bears would take the availability and dependability of Burton and Shaheen into account as they crafted their plans for 2020.
"We have to be honest with ourselves," Pace said. "Availability is critical in our league. So we have to protect ourselves as a franchise too. That's something we have to look at. We like those guys. They're talented. But we need availability at the position as well."
Shaheen's future with the Bears was already tenuous. Graham's arrival also might not be a good sign for Burton, who missed the Bears' playoff loss in January 2019 with a groin injury that popped up a day before the game.
He eventually underwent sports hernia surgery, sat out the offseason program last spring and summer and pushed to get himself ready for the regular season. But he was never able to get back on track. His best game of 2019 was a meager three-catch, 24-yard performance against the Broncos in Week 2, and the Bears shut him down for the season in mid-November.
Now, just two years after signing a four-year, $32 million contract with $22 million guaranteed, Burton's job security comes into question. The Bears are fully on the hook for $4 million in Burton's contract for 2020, but they could find a chunk of additional savings by cutting him before Wednesday afternoon.
Graham, meanwhile, will have to prove he has more in his tank, that he can still be a consistent playmaker in an offense that should afford him every opportunity to be productive.
Pace has firsthand familiarity with Graham from the five seasons they spent together with the Saints from 2010 to 2014. That was a period in which Graham evolved from a raw talent who played four years of basketball at the University of Miami into one of the league's most dominant tight ends. Over Graham's final four season with the Saints, he averaged 89 catches, 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns and was selected to three Pro Bowls.
That is a long way back now. Pace certainly can't expect Graham to rediscover anywhere near that level of production. And it's problematic that after making previous hefty investments in tight ends Burton, Shaheen and Dion Sims, the Bears still are trying to stabilize the position.
But Graham's skill set and track record gave the Bears enough belief to invest in his potential, with the hope he can be a major factor in enlivening an offense that needs help.