Bears finalize 2-year deal with former All-Pro TE Graham

The NFL has placed restrictions on travel and access to team facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is kinda the first world event, to this magnitude, since probably World War II," Graham said. "A lot of people are struggling and a lot of people are hurting as we just live day by day.

"And to go kinda through this, to see my second free agency period, just like everyone else is going through, it's been completely different and just weird. As I think everyone here in America and all across the world, every day for them is kinda weird, to see empty streets and to be at home trying to get through this."

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Graham has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay. He spent his first five years with the Saints, when Chicago general manager Ryan Pace worked in their front office.

Pace had a hand in drafting Graham even though he played only one season of football at Miami after four years on the Hurricanes' basketball team. The Saints took him in the third round in 2010.