Bears focused on avoiding letdown against Jaguars

Nagy pointed out the Jaguars have played close games even if their last two were blowout losses to Tennessee and Baltimore. The Jaguars lost 27-25 to Cleveland and 27-24 in overtime to Minnesota before the two blowout losses.

"So the last thing we're going to do is look past anybody and that's just not where we're at," Nagy said. "So we're going to be completely focused."

What's working

Handing the ball to David Montgomery has turned around the Bears season. He became the first Bears rusher since Jordan Howard in 2016 with at least 100 yards in back-to-back games after he gained 146 yards on 32 carries against Minnesota. He has gone over 100 in three of the last four games.

Chicago also has been helped by changes on its offensive line, with rookie Sam Mustipher becoming the starting center and Alex Bars coming in to play right guard. Cody Whitehair moved from center to left guard, and Germain Ifedi shifted from right guard to right tackle.

In the four games since the changes on the line, Montgomery has averaged 108.5 yards. He averaged 52.4 yards in his first nine games.