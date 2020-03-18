Bears give Trubisky competition after disappointing season

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears added competition for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky by trading for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

They also brought in former All-Pro to boost their pass rush by agreeing to a five-year, $70 million with Robert Quinn and have another former star on the way in tight end Jimmy Graham.

It's been a busy few days for a team looking to bounce back from a disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes.

And while the NFL's new year kicked off Wednesday without the usual parade of official announcements because of concerns about the new coronavirus, the Bears all but confirmed the stories that leaked out.

They sent out three tweets citing NFL Network reports of the trade with Jacksonville for Foles and agreements with Quinn and Graham. In each one, the Bears added: "NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making any official announcements."

It was an unusual move. But these are hardly normal times.

The league has barred free agents from traveling to team facilities as well as travel by team personnel to meet them. Contracts can be sent digitally, signed by players, returned to teams and then submitted to the league to make them official.