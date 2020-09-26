Bears have options in attacking Falcons' defense

But the Falcons pass defense basically has picked up from where it left off a year ago, when it ranked 26th in opponent completion percentage, 25th in yards per attempt and 24th in opponent passer rating.

Bombs away or stay with an evolving shift in the offensive approach? After victories over the Lions and Giants, the Bears are 11th in the NFL with 60 rushing attempts after tying for 20th last year.

“We have come to realize that in two years now, and heading into our third year, schematically this is the direction that we want to go,” Nagy said. "I don’t know if we will always live in this world, I have no idea.

"But it’s something that we felt like, ‘OK, let’s work to our players' strengths, let’s go ahead and adjust what we need to do schematically and see if it works.’

"So far, it’s been pretty good. We have other things that we can do, we have alternative ideas and thoughts. But I just give credit to the coaching staff and players accepting it and now putting it into motion. We are still growing. We are not close to where we need to be. We are figuring it out, and it’s nice to be 2-0 while we are doing it.”