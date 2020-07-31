Bears QB Trubisky out to prove doubters wrong, beat Foles

"Hopefully this competition just makes our whole quarterback room and our whole offense even better, which I think it will," Trubisky said.

Foles went from leaving Philadelphia to sign an $88 million contract with the Jaguars to playing in just four games in an injury-riddled season while losing his starting job to Gardner Minshew. Now, he's trying to beat out Trubisky.

"You know when he makes a great throw, I'm going to be right there to slap him a five and then they'll probably have to like to sanitize our hands, but I'm going to do it," Foles said. "That's part of this thing. It is a competition but we're all on the same team so we're going to push each other every day but there's got to be a healthy way to do it."

Trubisky spent a big chunk of the offseason poring over video, dissecting what went wrong, and working on his strength and conditioning as well as mechanics. He also stayed in the area and was able to get in some on-field work with his teammates.

That's something Foles, who lives in California, was not able to do. But he knows the system and has strong relationships with Nagy from their time together in Philadelphia and Kansas City as well as several assistants.

Foles said he "loves" competitions as long as they don't become "toxic." And he's embracing this one.

"Whoever is the best person at executing this offense, that can help the Chicago Bears win games and lead this team should be the starter," Foles said. "And the other guys will be there to support him."

