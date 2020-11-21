Bears seek answers for offense as they stumble into bye

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears switched quarterbacks early in the season and changed who calls plays last week, all in an effort to spark the one of the NFL's worst offenses.

So far, nothing's worked.

They can't pass, can't run, can't block. Above all else, they're not getting the touchdowns they need from their anemic offense.

It's all added up to four straight losses heading into their bye, and no relief in sight.

"At some point, something has to click," Coach Matt Nagy said. "At some point. You would think. There's two choices, you either quit or you fight. I know what we're going to do. I don't think I have to say it."

Chicago (5-5) boasts a top 10 defense led by three-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and a locker room culture Nagy thinks will keep the team together.

But safety Eddie Jackson is seeing too many hanging heads on both sides of the ball. And he let his feelings be known when he addressed the team following the Bears' ugly 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Monday night.